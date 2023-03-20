Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. Fans worldwide have been celebrating the Oscar glory of the RRR team in their own way. Now, a video of Tesla cars putting on a light show to the Oscar-winning song has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared by RRR's official Twitter account. The clip features the cars' headlights flashing in synchronization with the rhythm of the song Naatu Naatu, creating a breath-taking light show. The caption also read, “Light sync with the beats of Oscar Winning Song Naatu Naatu in New Jersey. Thanks for all the love.”

Watch the video:

Social media users were thrilled upon watching the video and flocked to the comment section to praise the talent. One of the users wrote, “This is so cool!”

Another user wrote, “This is also an Oscar-winning event.”

One more user wrote, “This is amazing! World got Naatufied.”

At the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu from RRR defeated Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, “Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, “Life Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and “This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava gave a live performance of Naatu Naatu at the ceremony. The performance earned a standing ovation from the audience at the award show.

The action-adventure film is about a fictitious story of two legendary revolutionaries played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The two lead characters are essayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Along with them, the movie features key roles from Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The movie also became the highest-grossing Indian film in 2022.

Naatu Naatu also won the Best Original Score award at the Golden Globes. In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravaani dedicated the award to his team and director SS Rajamouli.

