Test: Siddharth, R Madhavan to Collaborate After Rang De Basanti With Nayanthara in Tow; See Poster

Actors R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth have teamed up for debutant director Sasikanth’s film ‘Test.’ On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the poster of the film which is said to be a sports drama. Y Not Studios unveiled the motion poster and wrote, “#theTEST🏏 Shooting In Progress !"

Take a look at their post:

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will also feature Raashi Khanna. While this is the third time Madhavan and Siddharth will be collaborating, this is a first for the trio. Earlier, the two actors were seen in Aayutha Ezhuthu and Rang De Basanti.

Talking about the film, R Madhavan said, as reported by Pinkvilla, “I couldn’t be happier for Sashi on his directorial debut. It’s been a long and inspiring story to see him grow from an architect to a successful movie producer and now as a director. Being a part of this project is my 3rd outing with YNOT after Irudhi Suttru & Vikram Vedha, and I am excited to be a part of ‘TEST’ now. Sashi’s passion for cinema and his creative mind has always amazed me, and I am sure his directorial debut will be no different. Here’s wishing him all the success as he embarks on this new adventure."

Siddharth added, “I’ve known Sashi as an amazing producer, co-producer and dear friend. I’m excited to see him as a director. I am sure he will pass this ‘Test’ with flying colours. I’m very excited about the script and my role in it.”

Nayanthara further said, “Mr Sashikanth’s repertoire of films as a Producer is testimony to his ability to identify and back quality stories. Over the years, I have heard from many colleagues about Sashikanth’s uncanny ability to bring out the best in people. I do not doubt that his unique vision and storytelling skills will make this film a resounding success. I’m thrilled to be associated with YNOT and in Sashikanth’s directorial debut “TEST”, and I really look forward to playing one of my most well-written roles."

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News