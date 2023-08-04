Thalapathy Vijay And Fahadh Faasil Shared Screen Space Before Leo As Well; Here's Proof

In an era of shared cinematic universes, one crossover that the Indian film industry has demanded for a long and has not received yet is the one involving both Thalapathy Vijay and Fahadh Faasil. Both are stalwarts in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries respectively. Although Fahadh has appeared in 4 Tamil movies to date, he has not shared screen space with Vijay as of yet. That will change shortly as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo will also star Fahad Faasil, reprising his role from Vikram. Fahad’s inclusion in the film was speculated ever since Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo was announced since both Leo and Vikram were part of the same universe. In April, it was reported that Fahad had joined the cast of Leo, marking his first cinematic association with Vikram.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the two stars to share screen, an old video is being circulated at present, which shows a collaboration between the two. Vijay and Fahadh may have not collaborated on a film before, but they have faced the camera together.

Jos Alukkas, one of the leading jewellery brands from Kerala, roped in both of them for a commercial, way back in 2013. The company underwent a rebranding in 2010 and hired Thalapathy Vijay as its spokesperson. Thangamana uravu (relationships like gold) was chosen as its theme as well. Keeping its relationships theme, Jos Alukkas’ 2013 television commercial (TVC) starred Vijay with actors from Kerala and Karnataka like Fahad Faasil and Diganth Manchale, both of whom were at that time just emerging talents.

The video is now going viral after 10 years, ahead of Leo’s release as fans cannot wait to see Vijay and Fahadh in the same frame once again. It is noteworthy that Vijay has collaborated with Fahadh’s father Fazil in the Tamil romantic thriller Kannukkul Nilavu in 2000. Vijay starred as the lead in the film, directed by Fazil. The film was a critical and commercial success.