Thalapathy Vijay Fans Ask For Update On His Next; Venkat Prabhu Answers

Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s last film Custody, starring Naga Chaitanya, didn’t fare well at the box office. He is currently gearing up for his film Thalapathy 68, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay’s followers are eagerly anticipating the release of this movie. Their excitement soared when it was reported that an important update about this film will be unveiled on July 30. Fans were disappointed when Venkat didn’t reveal any information about it. Instead, he announced his film Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu on Twitter, as a producer. One of the dejected Vijay’s followers commented that he felt Venkat was going to provide information regarding Thalapathy 68. Venkat replied that the news regarding Thalapathy 68 will soon be shared on social media. He asked the fan to wait for it.

Venkat had dodged the question of providing updates regarding Thalapathy 68 earlier as well, during an event. Someone had asked him a question about this film when he attended the trailer and audio launch of the film Regina in Chennai. Venkat said that he is not at liberty to reveal any details about this film. He said, “We can only reveal it after the release of Leo film; otherwise Vijay sir will scold me saying why are you revealing these updates at all events. So, after Leo, Thalapathy 68”.

The only update regarding Thalapathy 68 is a teaser clip that Thalapathy Vijay tweeted on May 21. The video had a crossword puzzle that revealed the name of Thalapathy 68’s production house and the name of the director. Vijay’s tweet read: “Next”.

There are no updates regarding the storyline of Thalapathy 68. Fans are expecting that Vijay will explore a new genre, as Venkat had previously said in an interview. The intriguing teaser tweeted by Thalapathy Vijay suggests that this film is going to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller drama. The curiosity regarding this film has also been piqued because makers are reportedly in talks with actress Srinidhi Shetty to play the female lead. An official confirmation on this is still awaited.