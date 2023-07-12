Thalapathy Vijay Fined By Police For Violating Traffic Rules: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay recently grabbed the headlines for reportedly jumping the red light after he met with the members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) in Panaiyur (Tamil Nadu). While returning home, he violated the traffic lights at more than two places. Now, the traffic police have imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him. Photos of his car and the challan issued against him have been making rounds on the internet. As per the reports, Thalapathy Vijay ditched the red signal to avoid his fans, who were following him. They followed him from Panaiyur to his home in Neelankarai, and to escape them, Vijay and his driver ended up breaking the traffic rules.

Just IN : Joseph Vijay fined for jumping red signal. pic.twitter.com/7sQUKNcujG— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 11, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay recently created a stir after reports of him quitting the films came to the forefront. On Monday, Vijay wrapped up the shoot of Leo and met the members of VMI. This created great excitement and led to speculations about his possible political debut. If the rumours are to be believed, then Vijay will embark on Padayatra (foot march) across the state of Tamil Nadu before the release of his highly-anticipated movie, Leo. There has been no official confirmation on this yet. The reports also claim that he wants to solely focus on his political career and is all prepared to leave the acting world behind him. His fans and political observers keenly await further updates.

Thalapathy Vijay has finally finished shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. The makers are gearing up for a grand release of the movie in the theatres on October 19. Leo has an interesting cast ensemble of Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha in pivotal roles. It will also feature Mysskin, Anurag Kashyap, Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Sarja and Priya Anand. Vijay will next start shooting for his upcoming movie with director Venkat Prabhu. He is rumoured to quit films and enter politics after this movie.

As per India Today, Vijay will be launching his political party in 2024; and two years later, in 2026, he will be contesting in elections as well.