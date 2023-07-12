Thalapathy Vijay Meets Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Members At His Farmhouse, Hints At Political Entry

Thalapathy Vijay, the popular actor, is rumored to be entering politics alongside his busy schedule with upcoming films. Reports suggest that he recently held a discussion with members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), his fan association, to strategize for the upcoming state Assembly election in Tamil Nadu in 2026. The meeting took place at Vijay’s farmhouse in Panaiayur, where fan association heads from all 234 legislative assemblies of Tamil Nadu gathered. Photos and videos from the meeting have been circulating on social media.

According to sources, VMI members who attended the meeting have shared the minutes of the meeting with regional media houses. They disclosed that once Vijay enters politics, he intends to focus solely on his political career and will not continue acting. If this turns out to be true, it will surely disappoint his fans who have enjoyed his presence on the big screen. The VMI members also mentioned that they have been laying the groundwork to support Vijay’s entry into politics and establish a strong presence.

It is speculated that Vijay will not only have the support of his own fans but also gain the backing of fans of Ajith Kumar and Rajinikanth as he ventures into politics. The VMI members stated that they are ready to work for Vijay as soon as he gives them the green signal to proceed with his political aspirations. However, these statements have not been officially confirmed by Vijay or his team.

Earlier reports indicated that after completing his 68th film with director Venkat Prabhu, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, Vijay would take a three-year break from his acting career. Meanwhile, his current project, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt, has wrapped up filming and is scheduled for release on October 19. His next film, Thalapathy 68, is expected to start production in January next year.

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been actively involved in local political elections and there are speculations that they may contest the upcoming urban local body elections as an independent group, without aligning with any political parties in the state.