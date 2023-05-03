Thalapathy Vijay Pays Last Respect To His Leo Co-Star Manobala At His Residence

Renowned Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away on Wednesday. The 69-year-old star was hospitalised for the past two weeks and died this morning. While more details about his death are still awaited, Rajinikanth was among the first superstars to have reacted to the shocking news of Manobala’s death. With a career spanning 35 years, Manobala appeared in more than 450 films. He began his career in Tamil cinema in the early 1970s and went on to become an assistant director for Bharathiraja’s 1979 film Puthiya Vaarpugal through Kamal Haasan’s reference. Manobala made his directorial debut with Agaya Gangai in 1982, starring Karthik and Suhasini, and went on to direct more than 24 films.

Only a while back, Thalapathy Vijay reached the later actor’s house to pay his last respects. In 2022, Manobabala had shared his experience of meeting actor Vijay the sets of Varisu. Taking to his Twitter, the actor-director had written, “Met thalapathi VIJAY n varisu set…it was amazing …he s still d same…lots of energy while dancing …15mts talk…gave me freshness and energy for me too…" (sic). Check out the tweet here:

Met thalapathi VIJAY n varisu set…it was amazing …he s still d same…lots of energy while dancing …15mts talk…gave me freshness and energy for me too…— Manobala (@manobalam) October 20, 2022

Flanked by police personnel actor Vijay reached Manobala’s Chennai residence and offered condolences to his family post his untimely demise. The actor worked with Manobala in the latter’s last big screen outing, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Thalapathy Vijay paid his last respect to @manobalam sir 🙏pic.twitter.com/kM0dChp2C2— SriLanka Vijay Fans Club 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaVijayFc) May 3, 2023

From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan – veterans of the industry took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor whose death has shocked the fraternity.

