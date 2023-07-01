Thalapathy Vijay Pens Letter For His Fan Who Donated Rs 4 Lakh

Thalapathy Vijay is not just a pan-India star but is also widely known for his humanitarian and philanthropic activities. He has been running a movement called Vijay People’s Movement, also known as the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. It engages in numerous charitable activities – from providing meals to the impoverished to bearing the educational expenses of children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Recently, Vijay handed over awards and incentives to the students who scored well in class 10, and +2 at the state level. Apart from this, on the occasion of his birthday on June 22, Vijay People’s Movement provided funds for various welfare assistance. Vijay came to know that one of the members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, named ECR Saravanan, has contributed Rs 4 lakh to the welfare assistance fund.

Vijay got in touch with Saravanan himself and thanked him.

Thalapathy Vijay has penned a hand-written note of thanks to the man personally, which is now going viral on social media. In the letter, Vijay wrote that through different social media handles, he came to know of Saravanan, who has contributed Rs 4 lakh toward welfare assistance and that he is immensely thankful and proud of having such fans. Vijay’s fans have been circulating screenshots of the letter ever since.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been praised for its work, not just in India but abroad as well. It has a substantial presence in Canada and engages in humanitarian work there. Marianne Meed Ward, a Canadian politician and the current mayor of Burlington, in January, had spoken about how thankful she is for Vijay’s movement organising blood donation, food distribution and other activities in the country.

Vijay’s most-anticipated upcoming project is Leo, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is touted to be the third big instalment in Lokesh Cinematic Universe.