Thalapathy Vijay Had This Much With Students At An Event

Actor Thalapathy Vijay appeared at the meet and greet ceremony with the top three rank holders of class 10 and 12 on June 17. The ceremony, comprising about 1,500 students and their parents, was held at RK Convention Center, Neelankarai, Chennai. Vijay presented a diamond necklace and a certificate to a student, Nandhini, who got 600/600 marks in the Class 12 examination. Nandhini was called on the dias with her family for receiving the prizes.

Vijay also had a conversation with the girl and her family. The actor also posed for a photograph with her family as well. Social media users have also appreciated this move by Vijay’s organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

The meet and greet ceremony had started at 09:00 AM and Vijay had arrived at the venue at 09:30 AM. A functionary of VMI shared more information regarding this event in a conversation with the news portal DT Next. He had said that Vijay had directed them to not put up any flex boards and banners in public places. According to the functionary, Vijay had opined that it was a student welfare event and banners in public places would create nuisance and unnecessary advertisement.

On the work front, Vijay is occupied with his film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reports have revealed that Vijay is shooting for the Chennai schedule of this much-talked-about movie. Reportedly, renowned stage actor and producer Denzil Smith had also joined the cast of the movie.