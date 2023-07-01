Thalapathy Vijay Teams Up With Director Venkat Prabhu For His Next Venture

Thalapathy Vijay has announced that after Leo, his next film will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Earlier, there were rumours that the movie will be directed by Gopichand Mallineni. But now, it has been officially announced that Thalapathy 68 will be directed by Venkat Prabhu and will be produced by AGS Entertainment. This film will be the 25th production of AGS Entertainment and reportedly their biggest film yet. Back in May, Vijay shared a video on Twitter with the announcement. The creative producer of the film will be Archana Kalpathi. This is the second time AGS Entertainment is teaming up with Vijay with the first being Bigil which proved to be a huge success.

The announcement shared by Vijay on Twitter became instantly viral. As of now, it has gained two hundred thousand likes and almost 12 million views. The fans are sharing their excitement by replying “Thalaiva” under the post. The music director for the film is Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2024.

According to reports, Venkat Prabhu narrated a one-liner to Vijay when the rumours of their union started to surface. At that time, Vijay was shooting for his last film called Varisu.

Reportedly, some information was leaked on the film. So, Venkat Prabhu decided to prevent this in the future. He suspected that one of his assistant directors had a hand in the leaks.

Currently, the South superstar is shooting for his upcoming film Leo. The film is set to release on October 19. The director of the film is Lokesh Kangaraj and boasts of a stellar cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt and Trisha.