Thalapathy Vijay: The Undisputed 'Commander' Of Tamil Cinema

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY THALAPATHY: If you are a fan of movies, there is no chance you have not heard the name of the famous Tamil movie star Thalapathy Vijay. The star will turn 49 on 22nd June. Formerly known as ‘Ilaya Thalapthy’ (meaning the Young Commander), Vijay has been the star in the Tamil film industry for nearly four decades and is still ruling the screens and the industry. Vijay has seen stardom which only trails behind the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan.

Starting his career as a child artiste, Vijay debuted in 1984 with the movie Vetri. He did a few more films as a child artist and his young acting career was highlighted by a role in the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Naan Sigappu Manithan’. But no one knew that the potential of this child actor would be so high that he would one day rule Kollywood!

Vijay made his official debut as a lead in 1992 in the movie ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ but it took time for him to become the star that we know and is today. It was 2 years after his debut when he tasted major commercial success in the movie ‘Rasigan’ and it was from there that he was known as Ilaya Thalapathy.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best works of Vijay throughout the years:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY THALAPATHY: TOP MOVIES

Thuppakki

Regarded amongst the greatest movies by the Tamil star, Thuppakki was based on an army officer on a mission to find and eliminate the sleeper cells of an organisation. The movie won him many awards, including the Best Actor (Tamil). Thuppakki was later remade in Bollywood starring Akshay Kumar named Holiday. Mersal

Mersal, released in 2017, is the highest-grossing film of Vijay’s career. The film earned 260 Cr worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing movies of the Tamil film industry. This also changed Vijay’s image- and he became Thalapathy (The Commander) from Ilaya Thalapathy. Master

Master was the only movie that was successfully released during the first lockdown. It managed to earn 250 Cr worldwide showing the star power of Thalapathy Vijay. Pokkiri

The Prabhu Deva directorial venture saw Vijay receive praise all across the nation for his performance. The movie is remembered for its music, action sequences and Vijay’s stellar sequence. Thulladha Manamum Thullum

Celebrated as one of his most loved films, people fell in love with Vijay’s simple portrayal of Kutti. This film also gave rise to the iconic pairing of Vijay and Simran.

With Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming venture ‘Leo’, the hype is all set and the fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for its release. The actor has decided to release the song ‘Naa Ready’ on his birthday- giving fans another reason to celebrate.