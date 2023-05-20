Thalapathy Vijay To Charge Rs 200 Crore For Venkat Prabhu’s Next? Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay is considered one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following in South India. The Master actor has set benchmarks in every aspect, be it box-office collections, Instagram followers, or remunerations. Reportedly, Vijay is all set to charge Rs 200 crore for an upcoming project.

According to reports, Vijay will be teaming up with Venkat Prabhu for his next film. Although there is no official news, it has been reported that Vijay would be getting a remuneration of Rs 200 crore for the film. If the news is true, then he will become the highest-paid actor in the country. The unannounced collaboration of Vijay and Venkat Prabhu has been unofficially titled “Thalapathy 68." Venkat Prabhu has directed films like Maanadu, Mankatha, Manmadhai Leela, and more.

The film is financed by AGS Entertainments, and they have offered a huge sum of money to sign the actor. Previously, they also financed Vijay’s superhit film Bigil with Atlee in 2019.

Previously, Vijay had charged Rs 80 crore for Master. The sudden increase in his remuneration is due to the hype created by his highly anticipated film, Leo. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is a gangster thriller. The project is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will have connections with his previous films, Kaithi and Vikram. Recently, the cast and crew have just completed the Kashmir schedule of the film.

Trisha Krishnan plays the female protagonist in the film. The project will unite the two actors after a 14-year gap. They were last seen in the 2008 drama, Kuruvi.

Apart from them, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan in important roles. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio and The Route and Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music for the film. The cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj is the editor.