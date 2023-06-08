Thalapathy Vijay To Honour Class 10, 12 Toppers With Certificates

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, known lovingly as Thalapathy, has established a strong reputation both on-screen and off-screen. His philanthropic endeavors, often carried out through the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, are widely recognised.

In a recent announcement, the renowned actor shared his plans to honour the highest achievers of classes 10th and 12th in Tamil Nadu. A special event will be held on June 17 at the RK Convention Centre in Neelangarai, Chennai, where Vijay will personally acknowledge their accomplishments. The actor’s loyal fan club members have expressed immense appreciation for his thoughtful gesture.

On June 7, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam announced that Thalapathy will reward the top three ranks of class 10 and 12 from the respective constituencies of the state. The students, as well as their parents, will receive certificates and rewards, and arrangements for the same are being made.

“On behalf of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Thalapathy Vijay to honor the 1st three rank holders of the 10th & 12th Exams 2023 across TN, by presenting certificates & rewards in the presence of their parents on Saturday (17-06-2023) at R.K Convention Centre, Neelangarai," read the announcement.

The Directorate of Government Examinations of Tamil Nadu, declared the results for Class 10 on May 19, while for Class 12 it was announced on May 8. Meanwhile, the organization has previously distributed free food in Tamil Nadu on World Hunger Day.

Rumour mills are abuzz that the actor is all set to enter the political spectrum. Reportedly, his charity works and initiatives are an attempt to lay the foundation for his entry. However, there has been no official confirmation either from the actor or from his team.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen on the silver screen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu which hit the theatres in January 2023. He is gearing up for Leo which will release on October 19. The actor is currently shooting a song for the movie. He will be sharing the screen with Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, and Mysskin. He also has an untitled project with Venkat Prabhu in the pipeline.