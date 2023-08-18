Thalapathy Vijay To Play This Role In Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. The expectations have soared and the audience is eagerly looking forward to watching it. They are also waiting to watch the renowned Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay essay a cameo in this film. Now some reports hinted that Vijay will be playing the role of a dedicated police officer. This role will promise a thrilling action sequence that is sure to leave the viewers fascinated. Some reports have suggested that Vijay didn’t charge any fee for the role considering his great equation with Shah Rukh and director Atlee. Vijay’s presence can alleviate Jawan’s viewership in the southern parts of India, resonating deeply with his fanbase. Vijay last enacted the role of an officer in Theri directed by Atlee.

Jawan dominated the headlines before the release as T-Series unveiled one of its songs titled Chaleya on August 13. Anirudh Ravichander composed this track penned by the lyricist Kumar. Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao have provided their vocals to this number. The song is currently trending at number 3 with more than 35 Million views.

The song has struck a chord with the listeners. One of them commented that he loved the on-screen chemistry of SRK and Nayanthara. Another applauded the trio of Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Anirudh Ravichander.

Not only Chaleya, another track from the film, Zinda Banda, has received love from the listeners. Anirudh Ravichander composed and sang this track while Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics. This track has received more than 58 million views and is trending at number 14.

According to a report published in India Today, the filming of Zinda Banda spanned five days, featuring Shah Rukh Khan with over 1000 talented female dancers.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will release in cinema halls in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Vijay Sethupathi, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, and others acted in this film.