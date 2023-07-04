Thalapathy Vijay To Take 3-year Break From Acting? What We Know

Tamil actor Vijay is currently busy with Lokesh Kangaraj’s Leo. Thalapathy has also recently signed another film with director Venkat Prabhu, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. Now, there are reports that the actor is taking a 3-year-long break from his acting career after completing his 68th film. The rumour mills also suggest that Vijay will be taking a temporary break from films as he will be concentrating on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

It is still unclear whether he will make a full-time entry into politics. However, his fan club, Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been involved in local political elections. It is also speculated that the members will be contesting the urban local body elections as an individual group without lending or taking help from any other political party in the state.

The new buzz of Vijay’s break has left the fans joyous and sad at the same time, as per reports. The fans are elated that their favourite actor will be stepping into politics but also sad as they won’t be able to watch him on big screens for a while, the reports added.

This is not the first time that a Tamil actor is planning to take a break from their acting career and join politics. Earlier, MG Ramachandran and Kamal Haasan also did the same and returned to the film industry after a few years. Currently, Udhayanidhi Stalin has also taken a temporary break from acting because he wanted to focus on his duty as the state cabinet minister.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the shooting for Leo is almost completed and the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 19. It also features Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Vijay also has Venkat Prabhu’s untitled next which is said to go on floors in January, next year.