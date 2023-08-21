Thalapathy Vijay's Daughter Divya Sasha's Dance Performance Takes Internet By Storm

Thalapathy Vijay, an iconic figure in the Tamil film industry, needs no formal introduction. His reputation as a top actor precedes him, and currently, all eyes are on his upcoming action thriller film, Leo. Beyond his cinematic persona, Vijay’s personal life includes two children—Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. While his elder son Jason is reported to have a flair for acting and coordination, actively engaging in recordings and short movies, his younger daughter Divya Sasha, who starred alongside her father in the film Theri, is pursuing a career in singing, having undergone training for it.

Recently, an old video clip of Divya Sasha dancing at a wedding event surfaced online and swiftly went viral. In the clip, the young girl is seen wearing a peach-coloured sleeveless top paired with matching sharara pants, enthusiastically dancing alongside family members. Thalapathy Vijay, clad in an all-black outfit, is captured enjoying his daughter’s performance with undivided attention.

Woww Rare video of Thalapathy Family….Divya Sasha Dancing 🤌🏻🧿😘♥️ he is really enjoying her Dance….. ❤️‍🔥#Leo #Thalapathy68 pic.twitter.com/TNZP79aaJY— Aíshú🍦(Léõ)🦁🍫 (@AishThalapathy) August 20, 2023

Sasha’s talents extend beyond dance and music; she also excels in sports. She is a student at the American International School Chennai (AISC) and is part of the school’s badminton team. The team’s recent achievement in a tournament, securing a top-three position, was proudly displayed on the school’s Facebook page. Sasha’s skill in badminton is reportedly noteworthy.

Meanwhile, Vijay is actively involved in his 67th film project, titled Leo. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who co-wrote the script alongside Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, with Jagadish Palanisamy as co-producer, the movie features not only Vijay but also prominent actress Trisha in a leading role. Other notable names in the cast include Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in supporting roles.

The film’s musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Manoj Paramahamsa handling cinematography and Philomin Raj managing editing duties. Scheduled for release on October 19 in theatres worldwide, Leo is expected to cater to various viewing preferences, including standard, IMAX, and other premium formats.