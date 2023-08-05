Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Gears Up For Grand Music Launch Event

Thalapathy Vijay is once again the talk of the town with his movie Leo slated for release in a few months. The filming for the action thriller has recently been completed, and the team is now busy with promotional activities that are in full swing. Adding to the excitement, rumours have sparked saying that the makers are planning a grand music launch party for Leo that will take place on September 24.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who co-wrote the script alongside Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, Leo promises to be a riveting action-packed experience. The movie is produced by S.S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, with co-production by Jagadish Palanisamy. The stellar cast includes Trisha as the female lead, along with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in pivotal roles.

The shooting of Leo commenced in Chennai and later moved to the picturesque locales of Kashmir. The team wrapped up filming with another schedule back in Chennai, concluding by mid-July. With Anirudh Ravichander’s compositions and the brilliant cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, the movie promises a visual and auditory treat for the audience.

The first look poster of Leo was unveiled as a special gift to Thalapathy Vijay’s fans on his 49th birthday. The poster showcased Vijay’s fearless persona, holding a bloodied sledgehammer, while a fierce hyena stands beside him. The backdrop of snow-capped mountains adds to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, following the massive success of their previous venture, Master, released in 2021. Master became a super hit and reportedly grossed an impressive Rs 220 to 300 crore, solidifying its position among the highest-grossing Tamil films.

Apart from the power-packed action sequences and gripping storyline, fans are thrilled to witness the chemistry between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha on the screen after a hiatus of 15 years.