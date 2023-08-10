Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo To Release In 2 Parts? What We Know

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor has had an illustrious career that has spanned over three decades and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. He has been a part of some of the biggest hits in South Indian cinema. Apart from impressing the audience through his acting abilities, he also has a keen interest in politics. It has also been rumoured that Vijay will soon be joining politics.

Currently, he is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film, Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, there has been recent speculation regarding the release of the film. According to reports, Leo is all set to follow the same model that was followed by popular films like Baahubali, KGF, Kantara and Pushpa. Reportedly, the film is expected to be released in two parts, with the first one to tentatively release on October 19, and the second part in 2025. But there has been no official announcement regarding the matter by the makers yet.

Recently, there have also been speculations about the grand audio launch event of the film. As per reports, the audio launch event will be held sometime in September. The makers are planning to organise the event in Madurai or Tiruchirappalli rather than Chennai. It has been rumoured that the event will be held on a grand scale and is expected to have almost 50,000 people.

Leo is the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the massive success of their previous film, Master, which was released in 2021. Master became a super hit and reportedly grossed an impressive Rs 220 to 300 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films.

Leo is expected to offer an action-packed experience to the viewers. The highly anticipated film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, with co-production by Jagadish Palanisamy. Apart from Vijay, the cast includes Trisha as the female lead, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin in prominent roles.