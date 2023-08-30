Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Make Directorial Debut With Dhruv Vikram-starrer

In an exciting development, Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut with a Tamil film. The announcement made by Lyca Productions on Monday left the audience and fans of the superstar excited. The production house, to announce the same, shared a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the picture, Subaskaran Allirajah (Lyca Productions owner) can be seen handing over a few papers to Jason Sanjay.

Jason Sanjay, in an interview, opened up about his debut film. He said, “It is a matter of pride for me that my first film to be directed by a prestigious production company like Lyca Productions. The production house is a place to nurture talent and create opportunities for new directors. I am very happy that they liked my story. Similarly, I have been given full freedom to act with creative freedom."

He added, “We are currently in talks with rising stars and technicians in the film industry. I am thankful to Subhaskaran sir for this opportunity. It has created great excitement and a great responsibility for me. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Tamil Kumaran, who has been a great support in realizing my dream of becoming a director."

Reportedly, the debut film of Jason will be made on a decent budget. Speculations are rife that Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram and filmmaker S Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar will be seen playing lead roles in his film. Legendary musician AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen will be contributing to the film’s music and background score.

Jason Sanjay is the son of actor Vijay and Sangeeta. He completed a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting from London and went on to get a diploma in Film Production from Toronto Film School. Many of you might not know but the actor also appeared in a song with his father Vijay, in Vettaikaaran.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the much-awaited Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Leo. The film is gearing up to hit the screens on October 19. It will also feature Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.