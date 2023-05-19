Thalapathy68: Here's How Much Vijay Has Been Offered For His Next With Venkat Prabhu

As the fans of Thalapathy Vijay eagerly await the release of his next Leo, the South heartthrob is already making headlines for Thalapathy68. While nothing has been officially announced yet, it is believed that the Varisu star has collaborated with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for the first time for his 68th venture. After receiving a massive sum for his film Master, the star is once again in the news because of his remuneration. According to the grapevine, Thalapathy Vijay has been offered a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 150 crore for the upcoming film.

As per sources, notwithstanding the box office performance, the movie is already in a position to make good profits from the non-theatrical rights. This happens to be the primary factor for the star’s impressive salary. Reportedly financed by the AGS Entertainment banner, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been reportedly approached to score the tunes for the drama. The remaining cast and crew of the venture are still under wraps.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next:

Meanwhile, after Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay is busy with director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film titled Leo. The shoot of the venture is currently underway and the makers have already completed a lengthy schedule in Kashmir. Along with Thalapathy Vijay, the highly-awaited drama will also see Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan in important roles, among others.

Trisha Krishnan will play the leading lady in the film. The two actors will be seen coming together on screen after a long gap of 14 years. Trisha was last seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the 2008 drama, Kuruvi.

Backrolled by Seven Screen Studio and The Route, Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music for the film. Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj are a part of the team as the cinematographer and editor respectively.