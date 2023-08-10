Thank You For Coming First Look: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor To Headline Karan Boolani's Film

Bhumi Pednekar has raised her fans’ excitement with the first glimpse of her much-anticipated film, Thank You For Coming. The actress, who left an indelible mark with her recent performance in Afwaah, is once again ready to grace the silver screen. This time, she will take the lead in a film that promises a refreshing spin on modern relationships. The movie will also feature Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The poster features an image of a girl removing her night t-shirt. “The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. Thank You For Coming," the caption along with the post read.

Within no time, Bhumi Pednekar’s post was filled with compliments. One fan enthusiastically wrote, “Can’t wait for this one!" while another expressed, “Wohooooo."

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also commented on Bhumi’s post, expressing her affection with a simple “Love You." Meanwhile, Kusha Kapila playfully exclaimed, “Let the kalesh begin."

Thank You for Coming is a collaborative effort between Rhea Kapoor’s own production house and the renowned Balaji Motion Pictures, helmed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film promises to be a refreshing take on the chick flick genre, boasting an ensemble cast that includes not only Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill but also the ever-charismatic Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Karan Kundrra among others.

Reports circulating about the film hint at a social comedy that aims to bring a unique and fresh perspective to the audience. The title Thank You for Coming itself carries a subtle yet intriguing meaning, adding an air of mystery to the project. As per reports, certain portions of the movie have been shot in the vibrant city of Delhi.

For the unversed, the film marks the directorial debut of Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor’s husband. The movie has already garnered attention not just for its star-studded cast, but for its intriguing poster that has set hearts racing. As of now, the release date remains under wraps.