Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Star In A New-Age Fairytale With A Twist

Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani, is set to direct his first film, Thank You For Coming, with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor in leading roles. The trailer of the film is out now. The film also stars Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra in the cast. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15. Check out the trailer.

Going by the trailer, the film deals with the taboo of women’s orgasm. Bhumi’s character in the film comes across as a single woman who struggles to climax. The cast of the film has been posting thought-provoking insights on social media, talking about how women experience a 30-60% orgasm rate during sexual encounters, while men typically fall within the 70-100% range.

At the trailer launch, Bhumi Pednekar looked pretty in a white mini dress, while Shehnaaz Gill opted for a tangerine, décolletage gown. Kusha Kapila, too, looked fabulous in a red gown featuring strategic cutouts in the midriff.