Thank You For Coming: Trailer Of Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila And Bhumi Pednekar Starrer To Drop On THIS Date

Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani, is set to direct his first film, Thank You For Coming, with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor in leading roles. The film also stars Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra in the cast. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15.

Following the release of posters for the female-centric film, fans have been eagerly waiting for its trailer. The trailer, Pinkvilla has learnt, is scheduled to premiere on September 6. It will play with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in theaters.

Recently, taking to their Instagram handles, Rhea Kapoor along with the cast of Thank You For Coming, unveiled three new posters of the film. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor shared a poster of her film and announced that it will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. The new poster featured Bhumi Pednekar in a golden lehenga, striking an pose amidst a group of girls dressed in equally elaborate attire. The scene captured them all sipping red wine. Rhea wrote, “Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film Thank You For Coming as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. See you at our gala premiere.”

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has also shared her excitement about the upcoming film. “I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honor, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners," she was quoted as saying by ANI.