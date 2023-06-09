'That Voice Has Nothing To Do With Me': Actor Vignesh On Caste Comment Controversy

Popular Tamil actor Vignesh has been making headlines in connection with the leaked audio controversy where he was speaking to his assistant. The audio clip has some caste-based derogatory statements during an argument over salary that has caused a stir on social media.

Now, the actor has finally reacted to the same. When News18 asked him to comment on the controversy, he said that the voice in his audio is not his. He added, “That voice has nothing to do with me. I had another assistant. While going to shoot for Chandramukhi 2 in Mysore, he called someone else and asked for a job saying it was difficult. I took him to Mysore.”

He added, “The shooting was for 2 hours and we agreed to a half-day payout. But later, he started demanding the full-day payout. That’s what happened. Someone is directing him from behind. They hurt me by saying everything but I did not say even a word. I am depressed because of this. I have nothing to do with that word."

He also added, “Someone called asking if he would stop appearing on the media. The boy has only been at work for 4 days. Someone is planning. I don’t know if it is my professional enemy. I will always speak up for oppressed people."

Vignesh debuted as an actor in the film Chinna Thayee (1992). His breakthrough was the film Kizhakku Cheemayile, directed by Bharathiraja. The song Athankara Marame from the film which was composed by AR Rahman made all the Tamil fans gaga over it.

Pasumpon and Raman Abdullah are some of his other notable films. Later, Vignesh, who was acting in character roles in films, also acted in the TV serials such as Poove Unakkaga which aired on Sun TV and Vidhya No.1 which is currently airing on Zee Tamil.