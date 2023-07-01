The 1991 Film That Almost Brought Kamal Haasan And Nandamuri Balakrishna Together

After the debacle of the poorly received Adipurush, the scanner is on Prabhas’ upcoming projects, with which he could redeem himself. One of the upcoming projects is a sci-fi thriller named Project K directed by Nag Ashwin. Project K is hailed as one of the most ambitious projects in terms of budget and it already boasts of some big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. It has been widely reported that Project K marks the return of Kamal Haasan to the Telugu film industry but it is believed that before this, Kamal Haasan was to star in a multi-starrer film with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Do you know that this combination of Balakrishna and Haasan could have happened three decades back? They were to star together in the 1991 film Aditya 369 which created a rage in the box office. Touted as the first science fiction film in Telugu cinema, the movie dealt with time travel, a concept that we rarely see in Indian cinema.

Balakrishna played a double role in this Sreenivasa Rao-directed movie, portraying the role of a 1991 guy Krishna Kumar as well as the 16th-century emperor Krishna Deva Raya. Not many know that the first choice of the director for the character of Krishna Kumar was Kamal Haasan, while Balakrishna would have played the famed emperor. Kamal Haasan liked the script after it was offered to him but he could not accept the role because of his commitments towards other projects. It was then Balakrishna was offered both roles which he nailed perfectly. But fans missed out on the opportunity of seeing two legends of South cinema together. The makers of the film however got Kamal Haasan as the chief guest during the launch of the movie poster and title back in 1991.