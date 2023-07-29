CHANGE LANGUAGE
The Archies Fame Vedang Raina Joins Alia Bhatt In Karan Johar's Untitled Action Film: Report
1-MIN READ

The Archies Fame Vedang Raina Joins Alia Bhatt In Karan Johar’s Untitled Action Film: Report

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 16:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar's new film will feature Vedang Raina opposite Alia Bhatt. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar and Vasan Bala's upcoming film is set to go on floors in September, for which the preparations are in full swing.

Karan Johar’s latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been receiving a fantastic response from the audience and it seems that the filmmaker has more exciting projects in store for his fans. Earlier, it was reported that Karan has signed Vasan Bala to direct an action film, with the talented actress Alia Bhatt playing a pivotal role. Now, according to the latest reports from Pinkvilla, Vedang Raina, who is all set to make his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies series, has been roped in to play a lead role in Vasan’s film.

As per reports, the yet untitled project will mark Vedant’s first appearance on the big screen and both Karan and Vasan were thoroughly impressed with his performance in The Archies rushes, making them believe he is a perfect fit for their upcoming project.

Karan Johar and Vasan Bala’s upcoming film is set to go on floors in September, for which the preparations are in full swing. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be busy with multiple script reading sessions in August. Additionally, they will undergo action workshops to prepare for the film’s action sequences, as the core plot revolves around a prison break.

The untitled film is set for a theatrical release in the second half of 2024.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has an amazing lineup of films set to thrill audiences in the next 12 months. After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, audiences can look forward to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Yodha, KC Shankaran Biopic, Mr and Mrs. Mahi, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Sarzameen. While Vasan Bala’s film will be Dharma Productions’ 7th release.

Vedang Raina starrer The Archies series is set to feature talented young actors making their acting debut. Among them are, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, Mihir Ahuja and Agastya Nanda will also make their debut.

Alia Bhatt also has exciting projects lined up. She’s set to make a mark in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, in which she stars alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She’s also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. The actress is also in talks to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, Ramayana.

