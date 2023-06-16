The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And Khushi Kapoor Have A Blast In São Paulo; Watch

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot starrer The Archies has been in the news ever since the announcement was made. The makers have recently shared a new poster which has further increased the excitement. Well, the lead actors and director Zoya Akhtar are currently in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. All are having a good time as seen in the video shared by Netflix.

Netflix shared a video montage that shows a compilation of multiple Polaroid images that give a glimpse of The Archies gang’s outing in Sao Paulo. It begins with Agastya and Mihir’s goofy expressions, followed by a set of polaroids that feature five pictures showing Khushi, Suhana, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj, Zoya Akhtar, Agastya, Vedang and Mihir. The caption of the post read, “Iss gang ke adventures can’t be contained in a picture, so we clicked plenty! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!”

Watch the video here:

Ahead of leaving for the event, they were spotted at Mumbai airport in matching jackets. On Thursday Khushi Kapoor shared a set of pictures, giving fans a sneak peek into the fun time.

Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar congratulated the team. Karan Johar took to his social media handle to cheer for the entire cast. He wrote an emotional note, “Go Zo!!!! The kids look incredible !!!!! I can’t believe how the kids grow up so fast !! Have literally held Aggy and @suhanakhan2 in my arms… And to all the supremely talented kids in this special film! This one is going to rule pop culture (red heart emoticons).”

The Archies is a live-action musical film set in 1960s India. It is a true adaptation of the comics of the same name, and will release on Netflix this year. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby.