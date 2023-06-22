The Archies: Zoya Akhtar Advises Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda To Be A 'Jedi' Amid Nepotism Debate

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is one of the most anticipated web series that the audience is excitedly looking forward to. The series will be based on the comics of the same name and the director is adapting the story to fit Indian sensibilities. With the series release, star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut. With this, the much older ‘Nepotism’ debate had reignited on social. Now addressing the same, Zoya shared in her latest interaction that it’s natural for the star kids to take after their parents’ profession.

Speaking with Film Companion, Zoya Akhtar explained her point of view in great detail. She said,"I mean you have grown up. At the end of the day, we all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house and you have parents you get on with or parents that you admire, you just end up doing things they do and it is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say you can’t do this or you can’t do that. You don’t (have any training), you have to roll with the punches. You have to get out there. you have to keep your head down and work hard. That’s it."

Adding to that, Zoya continued, “At the end of the day , if you do your job well, you will be unstoppable. Do your job, that is it. Everything else, I just bubble myself. I just focus on what I have to do and if I will do it well or if I do it honestly, it will find its audience. That’s it, you can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, you can’t control what people think, you can’t control if they like you, can’t control if they don’t like you. You can just control what you put out and so that is what you should do. Just focus, be a Jedi."

The Archies will mark the debut for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The coming of age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023.