The Archies: Zoya Akhtar FINALLY Unveils Character Promos Of Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda And Others

Ever since the firs look of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was out, fans have been heaping praises for the fresh faces and star kids who would be making their film debut with the same. However, at the same time, the yet-to-be-released film was subjected to trolls as well as criticism. Amid the excitement and speculations, Zoya Akhtar has finally unveiled all the characters of Archies and it has certainly amped everyone’s excitement even more.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Zoya Akhtar shared character promos of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedaang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja as Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Ethel Muggs, Reggie Mantle, Dilton Doiley and Jughead Jones. These character promos came along with quirky descriptions about the roles they’ll be essaying. For example, Agastya Nanda’s description reads, “Rock and Roll 20%, Veronica 40% and Betty 40%. If only I had two hearts!" Khushi Kapoor’s description indicated, “Life is like a cake. Sugar, spice and everything nice!"

Check out the promos here.

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar had reacted to a weet which called the cast of The Archies as ‘white people’. In an interview with Mid-day, Zoya was asked about the same. She asked, “Why do you think that? They’re all Indian. This is kind of reverse (racism). Are you saying fair Indians are not Indians? How do we define what an Indian looks like?.” She explained, “It could be Hrithik Roshan, it could be Mr. Rajinikanth, it could be Diljit Dosanjh, it could be Mary Kom. That’s the beauty of India. There are a lot of Indians that are light-skinned.”

When asked about the trolling, she stated that of late, every film gets trolled. “I don’t know if [the trolling] is about my films. It’s about all films now. Everyone gets trolled!”

The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.The Archies also stars Aditi Saigal (known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.

The makers recently unveiled a fresh teaser from the film. The video clip has all the Wes Anderson vibes to it since it captured the ethos of a fictional hilly town In India called Riverdale. The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks. One gets to see a glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background.

Suhana Khan shared the teaser on her timeline with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies ♥️”.

Speaking about the teen drama, director Zoya Akhtar had earlier shared, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."