Netflix has received legal notice over one of the episodes of its popular show The Big Bang Theory. Political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar served the legal notice to the OTT giant accusing the show of promoting sexism and misogyny and also demanded Netflix remove the show from its platform. He referred to a scene where Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were mentioned in a ‘deeply hurtful’ way.

In one of the scenes, the character of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons calls Aishwarya ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit’, to which Rajesh Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute."

Referring to the scene, said, as reported by Hindustan Times, “It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed actress Madhuri Dixit, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity."

The statement continued, “I strongly believe that streaming service providers must take such issues seriously and act quickly to address any instances of offensive or defamatory content. Furthermore, streaming service providers should be proactive in preventing such content from being streamed. This can be achieved through clear guidelines and rigorous screening processes for all the content published. Ultimately, streaming services have a significant influence over the content that is consumed by millions of individuals, and with this influence comes a responsibility to ensure that the content they offer is respectful, inclusive, and free from harmful stereotypes. I hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to all streaming services providers to work towards creating a more equitable and respectful media landscape."

The Big Bang Theory had a successful run from September 24, 2007, to May 16, 2019. It starred Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here