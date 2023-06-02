The Boogeyman Review: Rob Savage Film Goes From a Stephen King Story to a Stranger Things Episode

When I walked into the theatre to watch The Boogeyman, I was prepared to experience a sleepless night. An adaptation or rather reimagination of Stephen King’s famous short horror story of the same name, The Boogeyman’s trailer did set an expectation that it would leave you jumping in your seat, if not screaming. However, by the time I walked out of the film, I felt like I was walking out of a different point of view of an episode of Stranger Things.

For those who have not read the tale, the short story revolves around a man named Lester Billings sitting in a psychiatrist’s office, narrating how his three children were killed one by one by the boogeyman. The book shows just one family in the picture with the boogeyman playing tricks on them. However, writer Mark Heyman and director Rob Savage adapt the short tale and spin a bigger story. While the characters of a psychiatrist and Lester Billings and the story of his three dead children have been retained, there is more to the big-screen tale.

Spread across a run-time of a little over two hours, Savage and Heyman branch the story out by creating a room for the family of the psychiatrist, Dr. Harper (Chris Messina). Grieving from the sudden death of his wife, Harper is tasked with parenting duties while also taking care of his clients. While his attention is focused on the many things on his plate, he swiftly turns and brushes off his daughter Sawyer Harper’s (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) fearing that something is lurking through the ajar closet door.

Sawyer turns to her sister, Sadie Harper (played by Sophie Thatcher), who assures that she believes her but also seems to be brushing it off as her fear. Lost in her own grieving process, she soon realises that her sister’s fears are not unreasonable and the monster comes through the ajar door.

While I am going to refrain from sharing major spoilers (a few minor spoilers might come your way), I would tell you that The Boogeyman gets under your skin, one scene at a time. Rob has not made your traditional, paranormal activities films with ghosts but stayed true to the monster from the book and even went ahead to make a bigger universe for the meat-hungry monster to lurk through.

The film starts off on a high with the suspense building up just perfectly. Director Rob Savage uses an eerie linear pace to lure you into the closet and packs in the perfect scares, which makes you only look forward to how the story could further turn. Developing a story around each character not only allows you to invest in the characters but also makes room for suspense to develop your doubts about them as well.

Although the first half and most of the second half instill the fear of a horror movie, as soon as the climax begins, The Boogeyman starts to feel like an episode of The Stranger Things. The primary reason is the depiction of the monster and the similarities in how to beat both monsters. It was in this process that The Boogeyman loses its grip and starts to wear off the horror mask.

The film is solely carried by Sophie Thatcher and she does a great job of holding your attention. She’s well-supported by Vivien Lyra Blair. However, having watched Chris Messina in AIR recently, the actor looked a tad weak in this film.

On the technical front, Rob’s decision to use silence in the most horrifying scenes works brilliantly for the film, giving away minimal spoilers of the coming scene away. Most of the recent projects shot in low light have viewers complaining about how dark the films/series are. Rob makes up for it by using solid lights that could light up the frame just enough to allow you to see what is happening but not give away the demon hiding in the dark.

The Boogeyman is not a film that would send shivers down your spine and scare you to your last nerve. Instead, Rob plays on the psychological front, making you think about the spooky monster hours after the film has ended and even making you take a quick glance at the corners of your room before you shut your eyes. If that is what Rob was aiming for, he has hit the home run. But if people are hoping to scream and get startled while watching the film, they are going to be disappointed by the execution.