Home » Movies » The Childe: Kim Seon Ho Starrer Gets India Release Date, South Korean Film Drops Intense Trailer
1-MIN READ

The Childe: Kim Seon Ho Starrer Gets India Release Date, South Korean Film Drops Intense Trailer

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 19:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Kim Seon-ho in The Childe.

Kim Seon-ho in The Childe.

Kim Seon Ho film The Childe is all set to release in India next month. The release date and the trailer was announced earlier today.

It is official, South Korean film The Childe is releasing in India next month. The film marks Kim Seon-ho’s comeback to the screen after the hit 2021 K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. The Childe is also Kim Seon-ho’s first film of his career. The actor stars along Kang Tae-joo, who is making his film debut, along with Kim Kang-woo, and Go Ara. The film is directed by Park Hoon-jung. While the film was already released in South Korea, it is set to release in India on August 4.

The news was confirmed by PVR’s official handle on Monday evening. “Amidst the chaos and madness, join Marco as he confronts the shocking truth! Introducing the trailer for the upcoming Korean movie #TheChilde. Releasing in cinemas on 4th August! @_PVRCinemas #PVRINOXPictures #PVRINOX #KimSeonHo #KangTaeJu #KimKangWoo #GoAra," the tweet read.

Apart from the release date, the Twitter handle also shared the trailer, giving fans a glimpse at the intense drama.

Kim Seon-ho opened up about his role in May this year. As reported by Soompi, the actor said, “I’ve always been enjoying director Park Hoon Jung’s projects, so I got excited at the thought of wanting to work with him even before I read the entire script. The story development is speedy and novel, and the character ‘Childe’ is very interesting.”

For the unversed, Kim Seon-ho rose to fame for his feature in hit K-dramas including Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Start-Up and You Drive Me Crazy. The actor took a break from the spotlight after Hometown Cha Cha Cha after the abortion controversy he was emroiled in with his ex-girlfriend but is making a strong comeback.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.
  1. Kim Seon Ho
  2. Korean Entertainment
first published:July 24, 2023, 19:00 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 19:00 IST