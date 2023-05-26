The Crew Queens Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Turn Heads At Airport; Watch

Producer Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew is making all the right noises. The much-awaited women-centric project that stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead has hit the floors and fans have already been treated to some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the film. Now Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon caught the attention of paps at the airport together, thereby pumping up the anticipation.

Both Kareena and Kriti were seen smiling as they walked for a brief distance outside the airport premises. The duo also posed for the cameras before bidding goodbye to each other. What also stole the limelight was their uber-trendy looks that were equal parts comfy and stylish. Actress Kareena Kapoor chose a striped crop top paired with baggy jeans. She completed her airport look with a statement bag and a casual cap. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon rocked the shade of blue in a fashionable jumper paired with a matching cardigan and jogger.

The duo were all smiles while posing for the cameras and Kareena even blew a flying kiss to Kriti before parting their ways. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It was in the month of November when Rhea Kapoor officially confirmed The Crew, three years after the release of Veere Di Wedding. The dream cast of the project put on their best black attires while featuring on the cover of Vogue for the big announcement. The producer teased her next by calling it her most glamorous project yet. In one of the behind-the-scenes glimpses, she hilariously expressed feeling stressed to manage three beauties together on the same set. Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The shooting of the movie kick-started in March coinciding with her mom’s birthday. With a photograph of a clapperboard, Rhea asked, “Is this real life!? Day 1. On Sunita Kapoor’s birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday, mommy I couldn’t be here without you! I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Besides The Crew, Kriti Sanon is also busy with the promotion of her fantasy flick Adipurush alongside Prabhas. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect in the pipeline.