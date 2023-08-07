The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman Backtracks on Legal Notice Statement: 'Kartiki Gonsalves Said...'

It was reported that The Elephant Whisperers’ couple, Bomman and Bellie, sent a legal notice to the Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves seeking a ‘goodwill gesture’ of Rs 2 crore. However, they duo has backtracked on the statement now. In a new video, Bomman has said that he has not sent a legal notice and added that he doesn’t know the lawyer who sent the legal notice on the couple’s behalf. He said that he spoke to Kartiki as well.

As reported by India Today, Bomman said, “I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met. I don’t know what happened there. I don’t who sent the legal notice or the advocate. I don’t have any pieces of evidence. Kartiki spoke to me well and said that she’d help me."

When he was asked if he will pursue the case, he said, “What will I do with the case? They have promised to help me and given this job."

Bomman and Bellie’s accusations against Kartiki Gonsalves:

In an interview with Behindwoods, Bomman and Bellie claimed that they used the money saved for their granddaughter’s education for the expenses for the wedding scene in the short feature film. “Kartiki said she wanted to shoot the wedding scene in one day. However, she did not have the money for it and asked us to arrange the same. It cost us around Rs 1 lakh. Even though Kartiki had promised us that she would return the money, she has not returned it till now. Whenever we call her, she says she is busy and that she will return our calls soon. But she never does," the couple claimed. The couple also expressed their disappointment over their alleged treatment.

Who filed the case against Kartiki Gonsalves?

According to PTI, social activist-lawyer Pravin Raj claimed that they know the couple for over a decade now and filed a case against the filmmaker on their behalf. “Both Bomman and Bellie are disappointed with (Kartiki) Gonsalves, who had promised them monetary help as well as help with the education of Bellie’s granddaughter, while making the film. But she now refuses to give even a fraction of the enormous profits made by the film,” he said.

He claimed that the couple has been pursuing the director but she has “not even picking up the phone, when Bomman calls.”

Kartiki Gonsalves’ reaction to the claims:

As reported by several publications, Kartiki reacted to the claims and denied these accusations. She said, “The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie. All claims made are untrue. We have deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change.”