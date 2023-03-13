Filmmakers Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves are currently on cloud nine as their documentary movie The Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscars in the Short Film category. The plot of the documentary focuses on the life of a South Indian couple who devotes their whole lives to taking care of an orphaned elephant namely Raghu. It captures their unique familial bond while tackling to shatter the barrier between wildlife and humans.

After lifting the winner’s trophy, Guneet Monga thanked her entire team for achieving the massive feat. “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching….The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai Hind,” wrote Monga in a social media post.

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Naatu Naatu Creates History; Fans Troll Jimmy Kimmel for Calling RRR ‘Bollywood Film’; Full List of Winners

It is a massive moment of pride also for the entire Indian film industry to watch Indian-origin filmmakers win such a flamboyant victory at the global level. Many prominent Bollywood personalities celebrated the victory online by congratulating the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers online. Take a look at it here:

Alia Bhatt

While sharing a photograph of Guneet Monga lifting up her Oscars trophy, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Uff what a visual! Historic! Congratulations Guneet Monga and the whole team of The Elephant Whisperers.”

Priyanka Chopra

The Citadel actress who watched the Oscars ceremony from her home recorded a video of the movie’s victory announcement. Priyanka Chopra was also heard cheering up for the team in the background. While sharing the clip online, Chopra added, “Yayy! Go The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet Monga, and Kartiki Gonsalves.”

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut re-shared Monga’s victory update on her Instagram story and congratulated her team. “Wonderful! Congratulations to all of you The Elephant Whisperers,” she wrote.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimart Kaur joined the bandwagon to add, “So so proud Guneet Monga! Huge congratulations to you and your whole team. What an incredible feet!”

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza joined the slew of celebs who flooded Monga’s comment section with love and support. “Guneet you are a force. Congratulations girls,” said Mirza while also adding a string of heart emoticons.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha also added, “Congratulations Guneet! The pot of gold is yours truly. Sunny, Elephant Whisperers, and many more.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Filmmaker Aishwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “Such a proud moment. You make us all proud. Congratulation for making all of us swell with pride.”

Along with The Elephant Whisperers, the other documentary short films nominated in the category included The Martha Mitchell Effect, How Do You Measure A Year, Stranger At The Gate, and Haulout.

