CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » The Elephant Whisperers Wins Oscar: Alia, Priyanka, Kangana Congratulate Guneet Monga
2-MIN READ

The Elephant Whisperers Wins Oscar: Alia, Priyanka, Kangana Congratulate Guneet Monga

Published By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 12:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more stars congratulate Guneet Monga for The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win.

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more stars congratulate Guneet Monga for The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood stars congratulate Guneet Monga and The Elephant Whisperers' team to bag Oscar.

Filmmakers Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves are currently on cloud nine as their documentary movie The Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscars in the Short Film category. The plot of the documentary focuses on the life of a South Indian couple who devotes their whole lives to taking care of an orphaned elephant namely Raghu. It captures their unique familial bond while tackling to shatter the barrier between wildlife and humans.

After lifting the winner’s trophy, Guneet Monga thanked her entire team for achieving the massive feat. “Tonight is historic as this is the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women. Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching….The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai Hind,” wrote Monga in a social media post.

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Naatu Naatu Creates History; Fans Troll Jimmy Kimmel for Calling RRR ‘Bollywood Film’; Full List of Winners

RELATED NEWS

It is a massive moment of pride also for the entire Indian film industry to watch Indian-origin filmmakers win such a flamboyant victory at the global level. Many prominent Bollywood personalities celebrated the victory online by congratulating the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers online. Take a look at it here:

Alia Bhatt

While sharing a photograph of Guneet Monga lifting up her Oscars trophy, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Uff what a visual! Historic! Congratulations Guneet Monga and the whole team of The Elephant Whisperers.”

Priyanka Chopra

The Citadel actress who watched the Oscars ceremony from her home recorded a video of the movie’s victory announcement. Priyanka Chopra was also heard cheering up for the team in the background. While sharing the clip online, Chopra added, “Yayy! Go The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet Monga, and Kartiki Gonsalves.”

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut re-shared Monga’s victory update on her Instagram story and congratulated her team. “Wonderful! Congratulations to all of you The Elephant Whisperers,” she wrote.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimart Kaur joined the bandwagon to add, “So so proud Guneet Monga! Huge congratulations to you and your whole team. What an incredible feet!”

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza joined the slew of celebs who flooded Monga’s comment section with love and support. “Guneet you are a force. Congratulations girls,” said Mirza while also adding a string of heart emoticons.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha also added, “Congratulations Guneet! The pot of gold is yours truly. Sunny, Elephant Whisperers, and many more.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Filmmaker Aishwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “Such a proud moment. You make us all proud. Congratulation for making all of us swell with pride.”

Along with The Elephant Whisperers, the other documentary short films nominated in the category included The Martha Mitchell Effect, How Do You Measure A Year, Stranger At The Gate, and Haulout.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Bhawna Arya
Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinem...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. guneet monga
  3. hollywood
  4. The Elephant Whisperers
first published:March 13, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 12:44 IST
Read More