The Elephant Whispers created history at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday, March 12. The film won the Best Documentary Short Subject award at the 95th Academy Awards. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan among others; everyone congratulated the makers for their historic win. However, do you know that the hero of the documentary, K Bomman was unaware of the global headlines that the film is making?

As reported by E-Times, Bomman and his wife Bellie were busy taking care of the elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris when the Oscars winners were announced. Reacting to the Oscars victory, Bomman said, “It’s good. But it doesn’t make much difference to my life. My chosen job is to rear wild elephants and calves. I’m happy with that.” Bellie also added, “It is good to hear that the filmmaker’s efforts got recognition. I am happy.”

The duo also revealed that they are yet to watch the Oscar-winning documentary. They shared that even though they have watched it ‘a bit’, they have to watch the full film now.

For the unversed, The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming story of this couple, Bomman and Bellie - who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to look after. The film depicts the couple’s journey as they relentlessly work to ensure Raghu’s recovery and survival. The short documentary beautifully stitches the tale of how the couple falls in love with the majestic creature over the course of time. Set against the backdrop of the wild spaces of South India, The Elephant Whisperers highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable untamed spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

Interestingly, The Elephant Whisperers is the first Indian documentary to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated. After winning the award, producer Guneet Monga shared that her heart ‘is full of joy, love and excitement’. “To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India," a part of her statement read.

Read all the Latest Movies News here