The Family Man Actress Priyamani Looks Stellar In This Black Gown, See Pics

Priyamani is one of the leading actresses in the South film industry and often treats her fans with her magical snapshots and trending videos. Recently, she dropped a few pictures that intrigued the internet. In the pictures, Priyamani can be seen wearing a black sequined gown and stunned the fans with her fashion statements.

This time, the actress preferred to keep it minimal with perfectly drawn eyebrows and a shade of lipstick. She tied up her hair at the backside and looked phenomenal. Priyamani never fails to make her audiences fall for her gorgeous looks and this time was no different. Check out the pictures here:

While sharing the pictures, the actress captioned. “Change is hard at first, messy in the middle but gorgeous at the end."

Fans have expressed their love and admiration for the actress in the comment section. One user wrote, “Looking Gorgeous." Another user added, “Super gorgeous." A third user wrote, “Always elegant and beautiful." One user also commented, “You stole my heart." Some users even filled in the comment section with love and fire emojis. Priyamani picked her outfit from the couture of Majestic by Japnah Gambhir.

This is not the first time, the actress often makes the audience amazed be it with her style statements or her acting prowess. Priyamani is an avid social media user and time and again shares photos that takes the internet by storm.

In a previous picture, the actress wore a traditional suit which she teamed up with a beautiful pair of earrings. For the makeup, the actress wore a stroke of eyeliner, subtle eye makeup and a shade of nude lipstick.

On the work front, Priyamani has acted in some well-acclaimed projects including The Family Man, Chaarulatha, Vishnuvardhana and Paruthiveeran. She has also acted in films like Salaam Venky, Virata Parvam, Bhamakalapam, Narappa, Angulika and Gangs of 18. The actress was last seen in the film Bhamakalapam. Now, she is all set to feature in upcoming films including Custody, Jawan, Maidaan, Khaimara, Blind Game, Shaitan and more.

