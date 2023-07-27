The Film That Gave Amitabh Bachchan The Angry Young Man Tag

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the finest stars that the Indian film industry has ever produced. He began his film career with Saat Hindustani in the year 1969 and gained recognition as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s famed movie Anand (1971). Reportedly, the actor was delivering flops in a row and was about to quit when Zanjeer happened.

Writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are credited to give Amitabh Bachchan a second chance at fame creating an angry young man avatar in the Hindi cinema in 1973. Prakash Mehra’s intense action movie Zanjeer established the actor as a rising star. His portrayal of the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna was immensely loved by the audience. In fact, in many movies, he played the character of Vijay, owing to the recognition from this movie.

Zanjeer came to be known as the turning point for the Deewar actor which catapulted him to stardom. The movie, surprisingly, was made on a low budget but became commercially successful. Reportedly, the movie was made with a budget of Rs 90 lakh. But after its release, it proved to be a major hit and had an excellent run at the box office. It collected more than 17 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s pairing with Pran made the movie special. But, before Big B bagged the important role of his career, the movie was offered to Dharmendra. Dharmendra could not sign the movie due to an issue with the dates. The movie was then offered to Raaj Kumar, who cited a bizarre reason and refused the movie. As per rumours, Raaj Kumar did not like the smell of jasmine oil which the director-producer Prakash Mehra applied to his hair.

Zanjeer marks the first film of Prakash Mehra which he directed as well as produced. The movie also saw Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Prakash Mehra and Amitabh Bachchan collaborate for the first time. The movie was released at a time when the country had already lapped up enough romantic movies. The viewers were fed up with the corruption and inflation in the country, and Zanjeer connected with the cine-goers as it showed the anger of a common man against corrupted men. Amitabh Bachchan’s brooding eyes, intense expressions and impeccable dialogue delivery with his baritone voice worked like a charm for the audience.