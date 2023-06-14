The Flash Review: Ezra Miller Stars In An Entertaining Superhero Movie Laced With Best Surprises

[This review contains minor spoilers]

We’ve seen Marvel Cinematic Universe enter the multiverse in various movies, and every superhero fanatic would agree that it’s always a bold move to even attempt films that explore the different versions of multiverse. And with The Flash, DC has finally arrived, and how! The Andy Muschietti film, has aced it for DC Comics with action, compelling storytelling and even a dash of nostalgia with multiple superhero appearances that will surely make fans go bonkers at cinemas.

The movie revolves around Ezra Miller trying to cope with the loss of his mother and the arrest of his father who is facing charges of her murder. However, when The Flash figures how he can travel back in time through multiverse, he decides to change a few things in his past and hopes to have his parents back. But as we know, if you use time travel in multiverse, some things are bound to go wrong, and so it does. Miller goes back in time to a point where he lands in a parallel universe where his dual character is 18, and is yet to receive the lightning powers that makes him the Flash.

Things take a complete U-turn when a massive lightning strikes and the original Flash loses his power, whereas the 18-year-old Barry gains his powers. With great powers come great enemies, too! In this parallel universe, Flash sees the wrath of supervillain, General Zod, who was once defeated by Superman. So, in order to defeat General Zod, Flash has to find The Batman and the Superman in this parallel universe. And this is where things get nostalgic and interesting. The legendary Michael Keaton returns as the Batman, but this universe has a Supergirl, which is played by Sasha Calle.

It is a pure joy to see Keaton essay the role of Bruce Wayne aka The Batman, but what gives it a better feel is how Muschietti blends in the older version of Batman to the current taste of things. The old Bat Mobile, and the Bat Jet is something that will surely give every Batman fan goosebumps. On the other hand, Calle, who plays the role of Supergirl, has a very brief role in the film, but is surely something that is packed with back to back action sequences, and it is safe to say that the actor has nailed every bit of it.

The movie gives out a strong message that not every problem has a solution and there are things in life that you have to let go. This compelling story is what makes the crux of the film and is beautifully delivered by Muschietti. The surprises don’t end here though. The film’s climax and post credit scene feature two very big cameos. Overall, the film has opened the multiverse of possibilities for DC, and let’s hope that the following movies raise the stakes higher.