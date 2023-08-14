The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal Gives A Peek Into His Chaotic Family; Film Also Stars Manushi Chhillar

Following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal is set to star in another family drama. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family also features Manushi Chillar in the lead role. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 22.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the film’s first teaser, offering a sneak peek into the comical family drama. Set in rural India, the storyline revolves around the chaos that unfolds within Vicky’s character’s family due to unexpected events beyond their control.

In the teaser, the actor passionately discusses the importance of family bonds until he becomes emotional about his eccentric family members. He even refers to his family as a ‘snake’ that can turn his aspirations to ashes. Then, multiple voices call him out for speaking negatively about his loved ones. He swiftly changes his tone, explaining that he wants to warn the audience about “The Great Indian Family."

Sharing her excitement, Manushi Said, “I’m super excited and thrilled that two of my films have been announced today. ‘Operation Valentine’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’. Two films on the very same day! Both drastically different genres. ‘Operation Valentine’ is an action - drama, it’s an air force action which is very different from ‘The Great Indian Family’ which is a family entertainer, a very light hearted, sweet story. Two roles, two shades, two announcements - only Gratitude. In both the films people will get to see me in completely different roles. I have absolutely enjoyed shooting for both the films and I’m very excited for their release.”

Vicky Kaushal is set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Maneckshaw, with aims at a December release. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar made her debut last year in Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj.