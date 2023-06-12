The Idol Ep 2: Jennie Asks The Weeknd 'Is She a Better F*ck Than Me?', BLACKPINK Fans In Shock

The Idol episode 2 premiered on Sunday (Monday IST) and it has dropped a twist no one expected. Warning: Spoilers ahead: The second episode of controversial HBO show not only put The Weeknd, aka Abel Makkonen Tesfay, and Lily Rose-Depp in the spotlight but also revealed that BLACKPINK singer Jennie is not merely a supporting star in the series. The new episode revealed that though she is a struggling artist and a background artist in the series, she is also the villain of the series.

The Korean singer, who marks her acting debut with The Idol, plays the role of Dyanne and was introduced as a close friend of Jocelyn (played by Lily Rose-Depp). However, her motives were cleared in the second episode, revealing that she befriended Jocelyn because of Tedros (The Weeknd). If the twist wasn’t enough, fans were surprised to see Jennie deliver some bold lines. One of which was, “Is she (Jocelyn) a better f*ck than me?”

Fans were taken aback by the twist and her bold avatar.

I definitely didn't expect to see Jennie playing a villain in the show. But I love it.#TheIdol #TheIdolHBO pic.twitter.com/GDMj3oGuHb— Kevin Tarazi. (@KevinTarazi) June 12, 2023

jennie saying “is she a better fuck than me?” like WHAT!— a-pilled (@cowardcult) June 12, 2023

i didn't think i would wake up to jennie saying "is she a better fuck than me" but im kicking my feet and giggling— ines (@zbha0) June 12, 2023

THE SCREAM I JUST SCROME WHEN I HEARD JENNIE SAY “SO IS SHE A BETTER FUCK THAN ME”— custard bun (@_lluvialin) June 12, 2023

“So… is she a better fuck than me?”JENNIE KIM I ALMOST SPIT OUT MY DRINK #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/PgitEuGjkn — うちは태연 (@TaeyeonUchiha) June 12, 2023

Last week, it was reported that Jennie bagged the role in The Idol without help from YG Entertainment. An official from TenAsia claimed, “Jennie personally met with The Weeknd and received an offer to appear in the drama. We are aware that she expressed her desire to take on this project."