The Idol Ep 2 To Show 'Graphic Sex Scenes', Johnny Depp Reacts To Lily's Bold Series?

The Idol premiered last weekend and it dropped several jaws. The HBO series, starring The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp, featured not only several bold scenes with extreme nudity but also had a few controversial dialogues that did not go down well with the viewers. If you thought that the first episode was bad, it is said that the second episode of The Idol doesn’t get any better. The Idol episode 2 is set to premiere on Sunday night, June 11 (Monday morning, June 12, IST).

A Cannes attendee told Page Six that the second episode features ‘graphic sex scenes’. “The second episode [airing Sunday] is almost worse. There’s this uncomfortable scene where he orders her to do certain things and then a very graphic sex act. It’s all very p**ny … most people in the audience were shocked,” the Cannes audience member said.

While we’ll have to wait and see what the episode holds for viewers, a report has claimed that Johnny Depp is ‘proud’ of his daughter Lily for starring in such a controversial and bold show. A source told Daily Mail, “Johnny loves that Lily is carving out a career of her own and challenging herself to take on roles that interest her and test her. He loves that she is her own person and becoming her own actress. She isn’t resting her career on his success."

“He loves that she is such a strong person, especially now that she has gotten some extra attention with her recent role in The Idol. He is proud of her and not lending anything to the extra chatter and drama that the role brings. He believes that she must be doing something right since the role is getting so much attention, and he is proud of her success," the source added.

The Idol has garnered massive backlash for various reasons. Many users took to social media to point that the show is ‘vulgar’ and ‘provocative’. The makers have not reacted to the backlash.

The Idol episode 2 will stream on Jio Cinema on Monday IST in India.