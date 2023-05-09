CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Highly Defamatory': Makers of 'The Kashmir Files' Send Legal Notice to Mamata Over Remarks on Film
1-MIN READ

'Highly Defamatory': Makers of 'The Kashmir Files' Send Legal Notice to Mamata Over Remarks on Film

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 13:40 IST

Mumbai, India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the controversial film was made to humiliate one section of the society. (File image: PTI)

The legal notice comes a day after ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri said he was considering filing a defamation case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she on Monday alleged that the film was made to humiliate one section of the society

Vivek Agnihotri, maker of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, has sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “false and highly defamatory statements" on the film.

“I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles," Vivek Agnihotri said in a tweet.

“Yesterday Mamata Banerjee said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ and my upcoming film which is based on the genocide in Bengal, are propaganda. She said that BJP funds me for the films I make. We have sent a legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee against the statements she made: Vivek Agnihotri said.

Mamata Banerjee had also said that ‘The Kerala Story’ was a distorted movie aimed at defaming the southern state.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence".

first published:May 09, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 13:40 IST