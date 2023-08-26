The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Flat Where He Used To Stay

Kerala actress Adah Sharma is reportedly purchasing the flat in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to live. This news has sparked curiosity and interest among fans and the public alike. Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise in 2020 sent shockwaves across the nation. His body was discovered in that apartment on June 14, 2020. Since that tragic day, the flat has reportedly remained vacant.

Nevertheless, there is finally a potential buyer for Sushant’s former residence. According to TellyChakkar exclusive, The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma has purchased SSR’s flat.

Media reports from earlier this year indicated that many potential tenants were hesitant to take the flat due to its grim association with Sushant’s death. Prospective renters would turn away from visiting the flat upon learning about its history. Many preferred to explore other flats in the same area, away from the controversy that clings to this particular one. However, as time passed, more people started to consider renting it.

The apartment’s real estate agent, Rafique Merchant, had also posted an online advertisement in hopes of finding new tenants or owners for the flat in December 2022.

The spacious duplex 4BHK flat at Mont Blanc Apartments boasts a breathtaking sea view and spans 2,500 square feet, complete with a terrace. Located on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West, this flat is on the sixth floor.

The late actor had reportedly moved into this residence in December 2019, agreeing to a monthly rent of ₹4.51 lakh. He shared this abode with his roommates and then-girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking about the new owner of this house Adah Sharma, this year has been a milestone in her career so far. Her performance in the blockbuster film, The Kerala Story, received praise. She is also set to showcase her versatility in an upcoming web series named Commando, where she will take on an action-packed role.

Adah Sharma was also set to work on an international film project. While talking to Bollywood Hungama about this project, she said she loves exploring various genres and diverse roles. She expressed gratitude that she was being considered for different characters. She also added that she only likes discussing an upcoming project after its trailer release as she is a little superstitious about it.