The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Says Even 'Famous Actors' Like Kamal Haasan Could Not Stop Film's Success

When The Kerala Story was released earlier this year, the film created a massive controversy. A section of the audience opposed the movie and called it a ‘propaganda’ film. Even Kamal Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah had opposed the movie. Months after, The Kerala Story’s lead actress has given a befitting reply to those who opposed her movie.

What Has Adah Sharma To Say About ‘Famous Actors’ Opposing The Kerala Story?

In a recent interview, Adah Sharma opened up about Kamal Haasan and Naseeruddin Shah opposing her movie and shared that even ‘famous actors’ could not stop the box office success of her movie.

“I rejoiced at the freedom of speech we have in our country, where without even watching a film, it can be discredited, labeled and publicly be ripped apart. Anyone can say anything about anybody and can continue to live unharmed; that’s the beauty of Bharat. I love my country! People with different ideologies can co-exist. It’s wonderful that even after such famous actors made their stance about what they thought of the film clear, the audiences still chose to go to theatres to support a film that stood against terrorism," she told Jagran.

What Had Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin Shah Said About The Kerala Story?

Earlier in an interview with the news agency ANI, Kamal Haasan called The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie and said, I told you, it’s propagandist films that I am against. It’s not enough if you write ‘true story’ just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.”

Naseeruddin Shah had also said that the box office success of The Kerala Story is a ‘dangerous trend’. “On one hand, it is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where, in Hitler’s time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community," he told India Today.

All About The Kerala Story

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Besides Adah Sharma, the film also starred Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in key roles.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

The Kerala Story earned over Rs 240 crore at the domestic box office.