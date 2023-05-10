The Kerala Story: Amid Controversies, Adah Sharma Starrer To Now Release In 37 Countries

The Kerala Story has been ruling headlines for several reasons ever since its release. While the film has been banned in West Bengal, it has also been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Amid all this, the film is now all set to release in around 37 other countries. On Wednesday, The Kerala Story’s lead actress Adah Sharma took to Twitter and shared the same. She also expressed gratitude towards fans for showering love on her movie.

“Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) (red heart emojis) #adahsharma," she wrote.

This also comes at a time when The Kerala Story is also inching close to Rs 60 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film has already earned Rs 56.86 crore as of now.

Last week too, Adah Sharma also gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic)," she Tweeted.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). It is produced by Vipul Shah.

