The Kerala Story BO Collection: Adah Sharma Film Ends Week 1 With Rs 93 Cr, Eyes Rs 100 Cr Club

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is going strong at the box office. The film inches close to entering the Rs 100 crore club now. Minting over Rs 93.7 crores at the ticket window, the Sudipto Sen directorial has created history since its release on May 5, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed, “#TheKeralaStory commences Weekend 2 with A BANG… Hits DOUBLE DIGITS on [second] Fri… Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark TODAY [second Sat]… Will emerge SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film [of 2023] in *Week 2* itself… [Week 2] Fri 12.23 cr. Total: ₹ 93.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#TheKeralaStory commences Weekend 2 with A BANG… Hits DOUBLE DIGITS on [second] Fri… Will cross ₹ 💯 cr mark TODAY [second Sat]… Will emerge SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film [of 2023] in *Week 2* itself… [Week 2] Fri 12.23 cr. Total: ₹ 93.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/lta7dfnFOE— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2023

He added, “NOTE: Since data from smaller centres has been tabulated, the *revised* WEEK 1 biz is as follows…Fri 8.05 cr, Sat 11.01 cr, Sun 16.43 cr, Mon 10.03 cr, Tue 11.07 cr, Wed 12.01 cr, Thu 12.54 cr. Total: ₹ 81.14 cr. #India biz."

The Kerala Story is surely doing impressive business at the box office. The film also created quite a stir across the nation, garnering mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The film has also been mired in numerous controversies, so much so that the film was pulled down from theatres in Tamil Nadu. Even CM Mamata Banerjee declared a ban on the film in West Bengal.

The film has been facing backlash from a section of political parties and groups who have claimed that the film is not based on facts, and propagates hatred against the Muslim community.

The Kerala Story talks about the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support.

Apart from Adah Sharma, the Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Recently, Adah Sharma also took to her Twitter account and gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. She called her movie ‘real’ and urged everyone to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘Brides’ to know the truth.

top videos

And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make… pic.twitter.com/qYBp3B3owQ— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

“And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real," she wrote.