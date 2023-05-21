The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma Starrer Races To Rs 200 Cr, Mints Rs 187 Cr

Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is going strong at the box office. The film inches closer to entering the Rs 200-crore club now. Minting over Rs 187 crores at the ticket window, the Sudipto Sen directorial has created history since its release on May 5, 2023.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the numbers and wrote, “#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/2Tap8DS1K7— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2023

Earlier it was also reported that The Kerala Story surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa to become one of the top performing movie of the year so far.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Adah expressed that she never expected the movie to perform this well at the box office. She confessed she never thought that “crores of people" would watch her movie.

“As an actor, I don’t know all these figures. We do all this hoping people watch it. I knew that this was a subject that if people would watch, they would connect emotionally with it. That mother-daughter emotion is really strong in the film. That is what touched me when I heard the script. It is a haunting thing. It is scary. I thought that if the mother-daughter connects (with the audience), it will really work. But I didn’t expect this. I didn’t expect so many crores of people to watch it," she told us.

The Kerala Story talks about the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

top videos

Apart from Adah Sharma, the Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Earlier, Adah Sharma also took to her Twitter account and gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. She called her movie ‘real’ and urged everyone to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘Brides’ to know the truth.

“And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real," she wrote.