The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Adah Sharma Film BEATS Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

The Kerala Story has performed better than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in India, as per reports. The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead, was released alongside James Gunn’s final ride in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has allegedly outperformed the Marvel Studios’ movie. Initial box office collection estimates reveal that The Kerala Story has collected Rs 7.5 crore whereas GotG Vol 3 has collected Rs 7 crore.

According to Sacnilk.com, The Kerala Story had an overall 28.48% Hindi occupancy. While the morning show on Friday featured an occupancy of 17.47 percent, the night show had a higher occupancy rate. Considering the Rs 7.5 crore reported collection, The Kerala Story has performed twice as better on its opening day as compared to The Kashmir Files last year.

Speaking with News18.com exclusive, trade experts said that The Kerala Story could record an impressive opening but might not sustain the momentum The Kashmir Files had. “If you look at The Kashmir Files, the film had received decent reviews, especially from the movie-going audience. The reviews for The Kerala Story are mixed so far. The Kerala Story can go The Kashmir Files way at the box office only if the moviegoers show it the same kind of support," trade expert Atul Mohan said.

For the unversed, The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has opened amid controversies and mixed reviews. The film has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support. It is to see if The Kerala Story can replicate The Kashmir Files’ magic at the box office.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is expected to bring in Rs 7 crores in India. Last of the three-part franchise, the film has done good business internationally. As per a Deadline report, the film is expected to collect $110 million in its opening weekend in the US.

